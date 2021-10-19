Iowa Woman Arrested After Attempt to Meet Juvenile in Western Kentucky

A woman from Iowa was arrested in Western Kentucky, after traveling to meet with a juvenile male.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports said 20 year old Brisen Brodigan, of Dysart, was arrested in Paducah after driving over seven hours to meet the juvenile, who was under 16-year old.

Reports said police learned Brodigan and the juvenile were having an online relationship that was sexual in nature.

The arrest came after evidence revealed Brodigan traveled to Kentucky to have physical contact with the juvenile.

She was taken into custody on charges of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sex performance.