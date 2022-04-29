April 29, 2022
Iris Festival begins Saturday in Dresden

The 42nd Annual Tennessee Iris Festival begins Saturday in Dresden.

The opening ceremonies are Saturday night at 6:00 at Wilson Park with music, free food, and fireworks.

Prior to the opening ceremonies, the Iris Festival all-day yard sale will be also be Saturday, along with the pet show at 4:00 at Wilson Park, and the Fast and Furious Power Wheels in the Park at 5:00.

The Cemetery Walk will be held Sunday afternoon from 4:30 to 6:30 at Sunset Cemetery with actors portraying individuals from the Dresden community and their legacies.

The Tennessee Iris Festival continues through next Saturday. You can find a complete schedule of events at tennesseeirisfestival.net.

Steve James

