The 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival begins this weekend in Dresden.

This year’s theme is “Stories of our Streets” and moves the festival back to its roots and back downtown.

Being recognized this year by the Tennessee Iris Festival are this year’s Golden Irises, Larry and Beckie Jolley and John and Kay Salmon.

The Citizen of the Year is Leigh Hart, Volunteer of the Year is Judge Tommy Moore, and the Grand Marshals for the 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival Parade are all former Iris Festival Executive Board members.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning with the Iris Festival Yard Sale, then Power Wheels in the Park at 5:00, and the Opening Ceremonies at Wilson Park at 6:00.

The annual Cemetery Walk is Sunday afternoon at 4:00 at Sunset Cemetery.

The Tennessee Iris Festival runs through next Saturday with events every day of the event.