The 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival continues today with a prayer breakfast, art gallery, and tasting party.

Monday’s prayer breakfast begins at 7:00 in the fellowship hall of the Dresden First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. A breakfast and devotional program will be provided by the church. Tickets are $5 dollars each at the door.

The Tennessee Iris Festival “Stories of our Streets” Art Show is running through May 5th at Dresden City Hall with photographs, drawings, and paintings on display from 8:00 to 4:00.

And you can enjoy fine cooking and popular dishes of the area’s best cooks at the Dresden Elks Lodge Monday night from 5:00 to 7:00. Admission is $7 dollars at the door.

Tuesday night, it’s Children’s Fun Bingo at Dresden Elementary School and Iris Festival Fun Bingo at Dresden Middle School.

The 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival runs through Saturday.