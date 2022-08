The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows.

The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00.

At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be held in the barn, with AC 43 playing music on the Back Porch Stage.

At 8:00, the first performance of the Fairshow Musical will take place at the Whitney Cozart Pavillion.