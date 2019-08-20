It’s Day 2 of the Obion County Fair, with the livestock barn leading the activities this morning.

At 8:00, the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows will begin at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, with a large crowd expected for the shows.

At 6:00 this evening, the carnival will open on the midway, with a pay one price admission and all rides for $12.00.

The High Flying Pages Thrill Act and the Wade Henry Stunt Show will get underway, along with rides provided by the Predator Monster Truck.

Also at 6:00, the Tiny Miss pageant will begin on the Main Stage.

This will be followed at 7:00 with the Petite Miss pageant, at 8:00 the Little Miss pageant and at 9:00 the Young Miss pageant.

At 7:00, the Junior Livestock Auction will be held in the livestock barn, with the first appearance of the Fairshow Musical beginning at 8:00 in the Whitney Cozart Pavilion.

The fair will conclude at 10:00 with a drawing for a new John Deere riding lawn mower, along with $1,000 in cash and the Pick-Tennessee basket.