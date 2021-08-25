It’s Day 5 of the Obion County Fair

Today is Day 5 of the Obion County Fair, and Special Needs Day.

From 9:00 until 1:00, entries of cut flowers will be accepted in the Domestic Arts Building.

The carnival will open on the midway at 5:00, with a $12.00 admission which includes all rides.

At 6:00, the Junior Goat Show will take place at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, with music from AC43 at 7:00 on the Back Porch Stage.

Quality Pro Wrestling will begin at 7:00 at the Grandstand, with the Fairshow Musical starting at 8:00.

At 10:00, the nightly drawing for $1,000 will be held, along with the chance to win a truck from Jerry Ward Autoplex with the “Punt for a Truck” contest.