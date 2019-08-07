Schools are starting up in the Ken-Tenn area, which means it is now football time in Tennessee!

Middle school teams will be the first to show their talents with play opening up tomorrow night as Dresden opens up at home against McKenzie, South Fulton plays at Gleason, and Greenfield plays host to Lake Road.

Fans of Martin Middle will have to wait another week to see their team play. The MMS Chargers will begin play Tuesday when the team travels to Milan.

High school football will kick off with jamboree play in two weeks, the weekend of Aug. 16th. August 23rd will be the first Friday night for high school football.

The Tennessee Titans begin their preseason play tomorrow night as they travel to Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 6:30, and the Pregame Countdown will begin at 5:30 on 105.7 The Quake.

The Tennessee Volunteers will start their season at home at the end of the month. On Saturday, August 31st, Neyland Stadium will be rocking once again as the Vols get set to open up 2019 at home against Georgia State. Join Bob Kesling as he brings the broadcast to you live on Star 95.1.