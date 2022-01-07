It’s Official….Murray State to Leave Ohio Valley Conference

Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner Beth DeBauche says Murray State is leaving the conference.

Commissioner DeBauche said university officials have informed the office of their plans to leave the OVC effective June 30th.

Murray State was recently accepted to become a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Racers have been a part of the Ohio Valley Conference since 1948, and now join fellow OVC member Belmont in moving to the Missouri Valley.

During the past year, Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay have all announced their decisions to join new conferences.