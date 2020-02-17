Today is the federal holiday of President’s Day, or officially known as Washington’s Birthday.

The day is celebrated on the third Monday of February in honor of George Washington, the first President of the United States born on February 22nd of 1732.

But the holiday is also now widely known as Presidents Day and is often an occasion to honor the incumbent president, and all persons who have served as president.

The first attempt to create a Presidents Day occurred in 1951, and the purpose was not to honor any particular president, but to honor the office of the presidency.

It was not until 1968 that a bill was voted on and signed into law, which called the holiday “Washington’s Birthday”.