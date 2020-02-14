Flowers, cards and chocolates will be popular today, during the annual celebration of Valentines Day.

The romantic holiday is celebrated each February 14th, and originated as a Western Christian “Feast Day”, which honored one of two early saints named Valentinus.

The day is recognized as a cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love around the world, although it is not a public holiday in any country.

On Valentines Day in 1868, the British chocolate company, Cadbury, created a decorated box of chocolates in the shape of a heart, which quickly became a tradition for the holiday.

The exchanging of cards is also a common practice for the day, with the U.S. Greeting Card Association estimating nearly 190-million Valentine cards sent each year in the United States.

And with roses being the classic symbol of love, the Society of American Florists say men will purchase 75-percent of the 110-million roses sold each year for the holiday.