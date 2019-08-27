Former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant returned back to Murray last week.

The former Racer, and now Memphis Grizzlies player, was greeted by a large crowd of people and the Racer band.

Morant made Murray State and Ohio Valley Conference history, when he was the No.2 overall selection by Memphis in the latest NBA Draft.

Murray State President, Dr. Bob Jackson, greeted Morant upon his return to the campus, with Murray Mayor Bob Rogers presenting a key to the city, and Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes presenting a key to the county.

The elected officials each read proclamations naming the day as “Ja Morant Day” in both Murray and Calloway County.