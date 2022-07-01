Ja Morant Signs Five Year Deal With Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon.

Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension with Tandem, the company home to Morant’s agent Jim Tanner.

The former Murray State University star wrote on Twitter minutes after midnight that Memphis is his home.

This extension was merely a formality for the point guard, who was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in his third season.

Morant also finished seventh in voting for league MVP.

Morant helped the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA this season.