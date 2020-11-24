Graveside services for Jack Hoover Porter, age 91, of Greenfield, will be Saturday at 3:00 in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Porter was the co-founder of Porter Brothers Produce, now known as Akin & Porter Produce, and represented District 3 on the Weakley County School Board for nearly 20 years.

He also served for many years as a director of the Greenfield Banking Company and on the trustee board and foundation board of Union University in Jackson.

Mr. Porter is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Faye, and their three children, Larry (Teresa) Porter, Mark (late wife Betty) Porter, and Tammy (Jeff) Perkins. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

