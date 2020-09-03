The Greenfield Yellowjackets improved to (2-0) at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central last Thursday.

Although the final score was only 6-0, Greenfield Coach Don Pitt says the offense was still moving the ball.

With the win, Greenfield also lost senior running back Keylon Thomas in the first quarter.

Greenfield was set to take on South Fulton this week, but the Red Devils and Head Coach Eric Knott are currently under quarantine.

Greenfield and South Fulton have rescheduled their game for next Friday, September 11th.