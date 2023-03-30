Jackson doctor charged with attempted arson at Milan clinic

A Jackson doctor is charged in connection to an attempted arson at a clinic in Milan.

Forty-five-year-old Misty Allen was arrested Wednesday night following an investigation by the TBI into an attempted arson Tuesday at the Family Care Clinic on South First Street.

The Milan Fire Department was called to the clinic after reports of an unusual odor inside the building.

TBI special fire investigators and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie were called to the scene where agents determined someone had intentionally tried to start a fire in a room inside the clinic.

Allen, a doctor working at the clinic at the time, was arrested at her home in Jackson on one count of Attempted Aggravated Arson and booked into the Gibson County Jail.