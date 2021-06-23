Jackson doctor pleads guilty to distributing hydrocodone that resulted in death

A Jackson physician is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to illegally prescribing hydrocodone which killed one of his patients.

Court documents show 63-year-old Thomas K. Ballard the Third issued prescriptions for dangerous, addictive controlled pharmaceutical drugs without any legitimate medical purpose.

Records also says that Ballard engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with several female patients and ignored red flags that they were abusing the medications he prescribed.

In one case, Ballard wrote in his treatment records that he believed a particular patient was abusing her medication, but still continued to prescribe the patient hydrocodone, including May 28, 2015, when he issued her a prescription for the hydrocodone on which she fatally overdosed.

Ballard pleaded guilty to Illegal Drug Distribution Resulting in Death and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison on September 21st, if the court accepts his plea agreement.