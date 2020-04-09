The City of Jackson, and Madison County, are now in a “shelter-in-place” order, which severely restricts the movement of individuals and business activity.

The Jackson Sun reported that Mayor Scott Conger called the actions of Governor Bill Lee “good”, but not good enough to protect Jackson residents.

The order states people can leave their houses only for life-sustaining activities, essential government functions or to operate a life-sustaining business.

The order also limits customer capacity at grocery stores and essential retailers to 20-percent.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health showed Madison County with 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Under the “shelter-in-place” order, multiple businesses can still remain open, including restaurants, grocery stores, the post office, financial services, agriculture supply and equipment stores, trade jobs such as plumbers, electricians, HVAC, painting and landscaping, along with manufacturing facilities.

The new rules will be enforced by the Jackson Police Department, city of Jackson Codes Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Those caught violating the order will be subject to a misdemeanor fine of $2,500 or 11 months and 29 days in jail.