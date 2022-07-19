Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse material

A Madison County man is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 21-year-old Tanner Robinson, of Jackson, was arrested Monday on one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a minor. In a court appearance Tuesday morning, Robinson’s bond was set at $15,000.

Robinson’s arrest follows a tip the TBI received Sunday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating an individual, later identified as Robinson, had used Kik accounts to distribute child sex abuse imagery.

McAlister says this is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have information that could assist agents, including details regarding possible victims, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.