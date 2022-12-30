Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop

A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence.

Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven by Marshall, which did not have working registration lights.

When approaching the vehicle, the officer detected a strong smell of marijuana.

After checking the validity of the drivers license, and waiting on an additional police unit to arrive, reports said the officer came back the Mercedes Benz to discover a green leafy substance all over Marshall’s clothing.

When exiting the car, Marshall was asked to open his mouth, with marijuana observed sticking to his teeth.

He was taken to the Obion County Jail, with his car towed from the scene.