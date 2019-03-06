A Jackson man has been charged in the shooting death of his mother.

Jackson police reports said 37 year old Antonio James has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 52 year old Ermateen James.

Around 6:00 Tuesday night, officers responded to a shooting at 239 Highview Street.

Reports said Ms. James was found unresponsive, inside her home with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a Jackson hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators developed the victim’s son as the suspect, and located him just hours later after receiving a tip.

Antonio James remains in custody at the Madison County Jail and is scheduled to be formally arraigned Thursday in Jackson City Court.