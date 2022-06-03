Jackson man indicted on multiple counts, including falsely claiming to be a lawyer

Following a TBI investigation, a Jackson man is facing 13 counts including impersonating a licensed professional.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 29-year-old Tracy D. Boyd was arrested Friday morning following a year-long investigation into allegations of theft and the unauthorized practice of law.

Boyd is charged with Impersonation of a Licensed Professional, Falsely Representing Self as a Lawyer, Practicing Law without a License, Theft of Property, Forgery, and Criminal Simulation.

Boyd was booked into the Madison County Jail with his bond set at his first court appearance.