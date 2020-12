The Jackson Police Department has announced an arrest in the death of a toddler.

Reports said 36 year old Frances Cornett has been charged with first degree murder in the death of her 17-month old child.

The police report said the charges were issued for “intentional actions” which resulted in the death on December 1st.

She was released from a hospital on Thursday and taken to the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex pending her arraignment.

No other information was released.