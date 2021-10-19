Jackson physician sentenced to 20 years for hydrocodone distribution resulting in death

A Jackson physician will spend 20 years in prison after unlawfully prescribing opioids which caused the death of a patient.

According to court documents, 63-year-old Thomas K. Ballard III, owned and operated the Ballard Clinic, where he prescribed controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Among other things, Ballard engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with several female patients while he ignored red flags that they were abusing the medications he prescribed. These abuses were often reflected in Ballard’s own medical records.

Ballard’s unlawful prescribing to one patient led to her death.

Ballard’s treatment records indicated he believed the patient had psychiatric issues, overutilized medication, had engaged in manipulation, and fabricated personal trauma.

The records also reflected that the patient had been incarcerated, received prescriptions elsewhere for Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid dependency disorder, and that she had abnormal drug testing results, including because of what Ballard believed was tampering.

Ballard repeatedly prescribed the patient hydrocodone, including on May 28, 2015. She fatally overdosed on the prescription drug the following day.

On June 23, 2021, Ballard pleaded guilty to one count of illegal drug distribution resulting in death.

The DEA, HHS-OIG, and TBI investigated the case.