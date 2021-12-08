Jackson Police Arrest Teenager in Connection with Fatal Shooting

Jackson police continue to investigate the shooting death of a man late Sunday night.

Police now say the victim was 31 year old Jeffrey Pirtle, whose body was found with gunshots on Jackson Street.

Reports released Tuesday indicated investigators have arrested a 16 year old in connection with the shooting.

The teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Despite the arrest, Jackson police continue their investigation.