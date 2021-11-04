Jackson Police Arrest Three in Connection With Tuesday Homicide

Jackson police are issuing charges against three people in connection with a Tuesday homicide.

Reports said 65 year old Lavardious McKinney, 22 year old LaZachary Rhodes and 20 year old Kelvin Polk will be charged with first degree murder during an especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

McKinney also will be charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from an investigation into the shooting death of Brian Warlick, whose body was discovered Tuesday morning on Holly Street.

The arrest came after a description of a vehicle was given following the shooting.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.