Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser is assuring citizens of continued service and response to calls.

In a press release, Chief Wiser said in these unprecedented times, Jackson Police are asking for calm and cooperation, as first responders address issues and concerns that arise within the community.

The Chief stated that officers will remain vigilant and pro-active in addressing issues, while continuing to provide the highest level of police service to those in the community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Wiser said the Jackson Police Department is following all safety guidelines set forth by the City of Jackson, State of Tennessee, and the Federal government.