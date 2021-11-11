Jackson Police Continue Investigation of Drive-By Murder

Jackson police say three people, that were in a vehicle shot at on Monday, were suspected targets of the shooting.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle, 18 year old Yasmine Humphrey, was struck by the bullets and died from her injuries.

Reports said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Lambuth Boulevard and Westwood Avenue.

Police said the three male occupants have gang ties, and were unharmed by the multiple gun shots that were fired.

Ms. Humphrey was a back seat passenger, and died at the scene.

Jackson police say they have been unable to establish a suspect, or a vehicle description, from the murder.

They are now requesting anyone with any information, to contact the police department.