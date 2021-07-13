July 13, 2021
Jackson Police Continue Investigation of Mall Shooting

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are still investigating a shooting that occurred at the Old Hickory Mall on Monday afternoon.

Police reports said just before 4:00, officers responded to the mall in reference to a subject that had been shot.

Reports said the victim was located, and was transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

Jackson Police do not believe the incident was a random act of violence, but a targeted act.

Police say the victim in the mall shooting was also the same victim from a recent shooting on East Forest Street.

Charles Choate

