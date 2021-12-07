Jackson Police Continue to Investigate Shooting Death

Jackson police continue their investigation into a shooting death.

Sunday night just before 11:30, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of Jackson Street.

When arriving at the scene, reports said officers located a thirty-one year old unresponsive black male.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene to attempt first aid, but determined the subject was deceased.

The investigation into this subject’s death is ongoing, but reports indicate police have identified a person of interest.

Officers also do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.