Jackson Police Department Expresses Gratitude for Dresden Tornado Assistance

The Jackson Police Department has issued a public thank-you to community partners for their generosity in assisting with tornado relief efforts in Dresden.

On December 16th and 17th, members of the Jackson Police Department, Madison County Metro Narcotics, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, came to Dresden to assist those affected by the storm.

Members of the law enforcement agencies prepared lunch and dinner for first responders, utility workers, and anyone else that was impacted by tornadoes.

