Jackson police are still investigating the shooting at a school bus on Tuesday.

Reports said officers were dispatched to the area of Old Oak Circle on Tuesday afternoon, after a witness saw an individual shooting at the bus while it was traveling on I-40.

Officers located the bus, and upon inspection, found a broken window and a BB from an air gun inside the vehicle.

Based upon preliminary investigations and witnesses, the BB was allegedly fired from a small white car that was traveling next to the bus on I40.

At the time of the shooting, the bus was occupied by middle and high school students, but no one was injured.