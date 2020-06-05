Jackson Police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting at the Casey Jones Motel that left one man dead.

Around 5:00 Friday morning, officers responded to the motel and found 35-year-old Rolando Salas, of Texas, with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Salas was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After reviewing security video from the motel, police are now looking for a black male driving a gold or tan GMC Envoy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department.