Jackson police continue their investigation into a homicide that occurred in the city on Wednesday night.

Police reports said 23 year old Ricky Maddox was found laying on the ground outside of his residence on North Liberty Street just after 11:00.

Officers determined Maddox had suffered gunshot wounds, and he later died at a Jackson hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate the shooting was not a random act of violence, and investigators are pursuing leads and seeking information from the public to identify the person, or persons responsible.