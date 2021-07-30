Jackson Police Investigating Multiple Shootings This Week

Jackson police are seeking the public’s help in solving the shooting of three people this week.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to Skyline Drive on Tuesday night, where two people were arriving at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Police have learned the shootings occurred on Hollywood Drive, with one of the victims previously shot multiple times on June 4th.

Reports said both victims were uncooperative with police, and refused to provide any information concerning the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to Kemmons Drive, where a male subject was shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Jackson police say the shooting was not a random act, but a targeted act of violence toward the victim.