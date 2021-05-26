May 26, 2021
Jackson Police Investigating Parkway Shooting

Jackson police are still investigation the shooting on an individual on Tuesday.

Police reports said just after 9:35 Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a shotspotter alert in the area of Roosevelt Parkway.

As officers were responding, reports said dispatchers received calls from stating a subject had been shot.

The victim was located and transported to a Jackson hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting, and are asking for public help in locating the person responsible.

