Jackson Police Investigating Parkway Shooting
Jackson police are still investigation the shooting on an individual on Tuesday.
Police reports said just after 9:35 Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a shotspotter alert in the area of Roosevelt Parkway.
As officers were responding, reports said dispatchers received calls from stating a subject had been shot.
The victim was located and transported to a Jackson hospital with serious injuries.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting, and are asking for public help in locating the person responsible.