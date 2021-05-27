May 27, 2021
Jackson Police Investigating Theft of City Equipment

These two box trucks are believed to have been involved with the theft of equipment from the City of Jackson…..(photo from Jackson Police Department)

Police are investigating the theft of lawn mowers and equipment from the City of Jackson Grounds Keeping Facility.

Reports said two or more people took eight John Deere riding lawn mowers, along with several weed eaters and leaf blowers.

The theft occurred between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, with the equipment placed into two box style moving trucks.

Police are now asking local businesses to view their surveillance systems to possibly identify the suspected vehicles.

