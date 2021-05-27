Jackson Police Investigating Theft of City Equipment
Police are investigating the theft of lawn mowers and equipment from the City of Jackson Grounds Keeping Facility.
Reports said two or more people took eight John Deere riding lawn mowers, along with several weed eaters and leaf blowers.
The theft occurred between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, with the equipment placed into two box style moving trucks.
Police are now asking local businesses to view their surveillance systems to possibly identify the suspected vehicles.