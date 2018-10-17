Jackson Police are investigating the murder of a woman whose two small children were the subject of an endangered child alert Wednesday.

According to a press release, police are investigating the homicide of 24-year-old Amanda Northern of Jackson, whose body was found around 8:00 Tuesday night at Parkwood Trace Apartments.

Northern’s two children, 3-year-old Khloe Northern and 2-year-old Keon Stewart were missing and police determined the children were with the father, 23-year-old Keon Stewart of Brownsville.

The TBI issued a state-wide endangered child alert Wednesday morning, with officers in Chattanooga locating Stewart in an apartment complex around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

The two children were found safe inside the apartment.

Stewart was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and will be transported back to Jackson for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...