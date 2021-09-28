Jackson Police Offering Reward for Murder Suspect

The Jackson Police Department is offering a reward for information involving the homicide of a 70 year old woman.

Police reports said Mary Kelly was killed on Saturday night around 9:00 on Hollywood Drive.

Investigators are now searching for 58 year old Randall Lee Rose, who is wanted on charges of first degree murder.

Police say Rose is a registered sex offender, and was last seen fleeing the scene in a wooded area between Old Hickory Boulevard and North Parkway.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Randall Lee Rose is encouraged to contact the Jackson Police Department.