Jackson Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains.

Police reports said the remains were located in a wooded area near the end of Beasley Street just before 10:00 on Monday night.

A preliminary investigation indicated the remains are those of a homeless man, who was living in the immediate area of the finding.

At this point, there is no foul play suspected, however the remains have been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.