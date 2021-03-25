March 25, 2021
Jackson Police Release Sketch of Man Wanted in Multiple Robberies

Jackson police have released this TBI artist sketch of a man wanted for multiple robberies on I-40 this week…

Jackson police are now seeking the public’s help in apprehending a man wanted for multiple robberies along I-40 last Monday.

Police said around noon, the suspect first robbed a victim near Parker’s Crossroads, exit 108, at gunpoint.

At 1:45, the same man robbed and assaulted an elderly couple, shooting the male victim inside their home in Jackson, on Ivy Hill Drive.

Police say the suspect then robbed a neighbor, and minutes later robbed another victim at the rest stop on I-40 at mile marker 74.

The wanted suspect was last seen traveling west on I-40, in a 2000-to-2005 maroon or burgundy Chevrolet Impala possibly registered in Shelby County.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’9’’, 170 pounds, and may have injuries on his forehead.

 

