Jackson Police Say Discovered Remains Ruled as Homicide

Jackson police say located remains have been identified as a homicide victim.

On August 29th, reports said Jackson police responded to the discovery of a vehicle in a residential pond, in the Howeston Mill Drive subdivision.

The vehicle was immediately identified as one involved in an ongoing missing person case of William Brian McKenzie.

Remains found inside the vehicle were sent to the Tennessee Medical Examiners Office for autopsy in Nashville.

The Medical Examiners Office have positively identified the remains as those of William Brian McKenzie, who was reported missing on September 27th of 2019 in Jackson.

Reports said McKenzie’s death was classified as a homicide, with suspect already in custody.