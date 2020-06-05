Jackson Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Friday that left one man dead.

Reports said the shooting occurred at the Casey Jones Motel, located at 1943 US-45 Bypass.

When arriving at the motel around 5:00, officers found a 35-year-old Rolando Salas, of Texas, with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Salas was transported to a Jackson hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators are now searching for a black male last seen in a gold or tan GMC Envoy in relation to the shooting.