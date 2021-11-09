Jackson Police Searching for Suspects in Deadly Intersection Shooting

Jackson police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year old woman.

Reports said officers were called Monday evening just before 6:00, when shots were fired in the area of Lambuth Boulevard and Westwood Avenue.

Responding officers located Yasmine Humphrey, who had received gunshot wounds and had died at the scene.

An investigation revealed Ms. Humphrey’s vehicle was targeted at the intersection, with the suspects firing shots that struck the victim and the vehicle.

Police say the shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack, and information from the public is being sought to identify those responsible for the murder.