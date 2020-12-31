Jackson police are seeking a witness in a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the accident, that occurred on North Highland Avenue around 5:20.

Police reports indicated 51 year old Ronald Lee Boyse, of Medina, was riding the motorcycle and was killed at the scene.

One of the cars was identified at the scene, while the other vehicle remains unidentified.

Witnesses on the scene describe a dark colored vehicle leaving the area northbound on Highland, dragging evidence from the accident.

Police are now trying to determine who was operating the car.