Police and investigators with the Jackson Police Department are still investigating a fatal shooting.

Reports said officers were called Saturday night around 9:00, to the area of 30 Meadowlands Cove.

After responding to the call of shots being fired, officers located 40 year old Lateesha Mathews.

Ms. Mathews had suffered a gun shot and was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene.

Police are now seeking help from the public in locating the person responsible for the shooting.