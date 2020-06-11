Jackson police have now released photos of a person of interest in a recent fatal shooting.

35 year old Rolando Salas, of Texas, was shot twice in the chest on June 5th.

Police found Salas at the Casey Jones Motel, located on US-Highway 45 Bypass.

Investigators reviewed security footage from the hotel, and are now searching for a black male last seen in a gold or tan Oldsmobile Bravada.

Anyone with any information about this individual is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.