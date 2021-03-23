Jackson Police Seeking Individual in Shooting of Elderly Man

Jackson police are still seeking the identity of an individual, who was involved in the shooting of an elderly man on Monday afternoon.

Police reports said officers were called to the area of Ivy Hill Drive around 2:00.

At the scene, officers learned the elderly man was shot during an attempted robbery.

The victim was transported to a Jackson hospital, then airlifted to a Nashville hospital for life threatening injuries.

Police are now seeking a black male in his late 30’s to early 40’s, who left the scene in a burgandy 2000-to-2005 Chevrolet Impala.