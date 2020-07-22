A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for four arsons in east Jackson this month.

The Jackson Police Department, along with the Jackson Fire Department, are investigating the fires that appear to have been deliberately set between July 1st and July 15th.

The four vacant structures are all located between the 300 and 600 block of North Royal Street.

Witnesses reported seeing two black males videoing one of the fires, then running from the scene.