Jackson police have now identified a person wanted in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on Friday.

Police say they are seeking public assistance in finding Justin Graves, who is also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court in Madison County.

Graves is one of four people who fled the scene of the accident on foot, following the crash that occurred in the area of North Highland Avenue and Pine Tree Street.

A female in the second vehicle died from injuries received in the crash.

Police say Graves was identified by a surveillance camera.